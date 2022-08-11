Miranda Evenson: Interlibrary Loan & Special Services Librarian checking out a book for two young patrons, who are standing beside an average interlibrary loan shipment of books to other libraries who are loaning books from us.
Kelly Reisig, Miranda Evenson, Kathryn Murphy, and Ezzie O’Clair pose with their Library of the Year award.
Ezzie O’Clair, Children’s Librarian, reads a book during story hour.
Kathryn Murphy: Teen and Adult Services Librarian leading a teen black-out poetry event.
You won’t have to travel far to visit Montana’s best library. That’s because the Sidney-Richland County Library is it. The library was recently named Library of the Year by the Montana Library Association. In a recent Facebook photo, you could tell how excited library staff and its director, Kelly Reisig are about the accomplishment.
They’ve planned an open house to celebrate, in fact, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They will celebrate not only the Library of the Year award, but other awards of distinction they have recently won, including the Excellence in Library Services and Administration Award, and the Trustee of the Year Award.
Richland County Library offers an impressive array of services during the summer, and really all year long, for the community. Among these is a program for children that has dozens of kids reading before they even hit kindergarten.
Their latest program, 100 Books Before Graduation, begins freshman year of high school. Once a month, each participant can qualify for a small prize by logging at least one book that month, even if it’s a schoolbook.
“We’re always trying new things,” Reisig told the Sidney Herald. “Doing programs both here and popup programs out in the community, just anywhere that there are people gathered that we can have a program and get people involved in the library, we of course do that.”
Reisig credited her staff for their outstanding ideas and dedication in developing and putting on programs, ranging from interlibrary loan to book clubs and more. Those programs led to the overwhelming community support that ultimately impressed the Library of the Year selection committee.
The committee, in announcing the award, noted that Richland County had far more letters of support than any other library in the state. Some of the letters were two or three pages long, and even included drawings by young patrons.
“The awards committee chairperson was just like, ‘I can’t believe all these letters are coming in,’” Reisig said. “Most of the time, libraries average around three or four letters, and we had over 30. That was by far the biggest.”
Sidney-Richland County Library recently completed a renovation that doubled space at the library, and has allowed them to add 4,000 more books than they had before.
“We have a juvenile nonfiction, an easy nonfiction, a YA nonfiction, and YA, we never had that section,” Reisig said. “Montana history room, all of that stuff was stored in the back and nobody had access to it. Now it’s out and everybody can utilize it.”
The expansion was made possible through support from the county, and didn’t require a special bond or referendum.
“The county got a new renovated space without additional tax dollars,” Reisig said.
Library of the Year is not the only award the library received this year. They were also recognized once again with the Montana State Library’s Excellence in Library Services and Administration Award. It’s the seventh year in a row the library has earned this award, which recognizes public, school, academic, tribal and community libraries that have gone above and beyond in improving their services and infrastructure.
Out of nearly 200 libraries, just 38 received this distinction this year.
“(It’s for) going above and beyond in all areas of the library,” Reisig said. “You have to prove not only that you met the standards, but that you went above in excellence on those standards. It’s everything from collection development to administration to programs, every budget, it has to line up with that. And this year, they had opened it up so it wasn’t just public libraries. It was tribal libraries, community libraries, higher academics, even special libraries like Montana Law Library.”
Two Trustees, Robin Hernandez and Terry Sivertson, shared in the Jane Lopp Trustee of the Year Awards as well. That award acknowledges achievement and leadership of a library trustee through service to local, state, and national library interests and advancement of library services.
Robin and Terry were recognized for their leadership in the strategic vision of the library, as well as their contributions to build strong community and funding partnerships, Reisig said.
The awards were presented during the recent Tr-Conference in Missoula, where librarians from 20 states including Canada met for a week of learning, resource sharing, and celebrating all things library.
“These awards were possible because of the commitment of staff, administration, investors, and community members. This is truly an award for all of Richland County. We look forward to celebrating with everyone at the open house”, Reisig said.