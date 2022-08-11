Purchase Access

You won’t have to travel far to visit Montana’s best library. That’s because the Sidney-Richland County Library is it. The library was recently named Library of the Year by the Montana Library Association. In a recent Facebook photo, you could tell how excited library staff and its director, Kelly Reisig are about the accomplishment.

They’ve planned an open house to celebrate, in fact, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They will celebrate not only the Library of the Year award, but other awards of distinction they have recently won, including the Excellence in Library Services and Administration Award, and the Trustee of the Year Award.



