The Sidney-Richland County Library staff are looking forward to a fun summer. This year’s Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities," is free and anyone can join.
Read what you want, when you want. You can keep track either online or through the dedicated library app, READsquared. There are lots of special programs planned at both SRCL and at the Veterans Memorial Park. Watch for announcements of special events as well.
The first event will be “The Lego Guy," Curtis Mork. Curtis has been a Lego fan since the age of 6 and has more than 800 sets in his collection. He will bring fun and interactive exhibits. He will also lead a creative workshop for all participants. The kick-off event for the Summer Reading Program will be a Scavenger Hunt from 3 to 5 p.m. June 13.
The second program, 100 Books Before Graduation, is new to the library. Open to all Richland County High School students, it builds on the success of 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. The program rewards students for their continued dedication to reading. Participants will be able to track their progress either online or through the dedicated READsquared app.
“We are very excited for this new program," SRCL Director Kelly Reisig said."100 Books Before Graduation is a new program that is just gaining traction nationwide. It will be the first of its kind in Montana, due to the research and hard work of Teen and Adult Services Librarian Kathryn Murphy."
The kick-off party for it will be held 4 p.m. June 14.
Stop by the Library or call 406-433-1917 for more information. Updates and announcements throughout the program will be posted on the Sidney-Richland County Library’s Facebook page and via the dedicated app, READsquared.