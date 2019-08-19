Sidney-Richland County Library has been selected to participate in the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) and Association for Rural and Small Libraries’ (ARSL), Future Ready with the Library project. Sidney-Richland County Library is one of 16 participants selected to participate in the fourth cohort of the project.
As part of the project, Sidney-Richland County Library will work with a community partner to develop college and career readiness services for and with the middle school students in their area. The project is generously funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
“As a public library in a rural community we have the opportunity to play a much more active role in helping middle school students and their families begin to explore and make plans for their future beyond high school, whether that means a future in academics related to a career or in preparation for starting a career directly following high school,” said Kelly Reisig, Library Director.
Sidney-Richland County Library will participate in a two-day orientation at YALSA’s Young Adult Services Symposium in Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 3 and 4, 2019, and take part in a virtual community of practice through April 2020.
From 2016-2020, the Future Ready with the Library project will have engaged with 80 library staff, separated into four cohorts. The project concludes with this fourth and final cohort. Learn more about the project on YALSA’s website.
To learn more about how the library will be serving middle schoolers through this project, please contact Kelly Reisig, library director at Kelly.reisig@richland.org, or 433-1917.