Sidney-Richland Regional Airport

Pictured is one of the aircraft used by Cape Air at the Sidney-Richland Airport.

 Photo by Ryan Huotari

The Sidney-Richland Regional Airport will be getting $4.414 million to make several improvements, according to announcements from Sen. Jon Tester’s office.

The funding, which comes through the Federal Aviation Administration, will be used to install airfield guidance signs and a runway vertical/visual guidance system.



