The Sidney-Richland Regional Airport will be getting $4.414 million to make several improvements, according to announcements from Sen. Jon Tester’s office.
The funding, which comes through the Federal Aviation Administration, will be used to install airfield guidance signs and a runway vertical/visual guidance system.
“Airports are essential infrastructure in Montana that help create jobs and keep families connected across our state,” said Tester. “I’m proud to have secured these investments that will modernize and upgrade multiple brick-and-mortar projects at the Sidney-Richland Regional Airport, which will help expand operations at the facility and grow the economy for folks in Richland County.”
The complete project list for Sidney-Richland Regional Airport includes:
Installing replacement Runway 11/29 precision approach path indicators to make the airport more accessible by improving approaches to the runway ends.
Reconstructing 250 feet of the existing Taxiway D pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.
Rehabilitating 4,024 feet of Runway 11/29 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.
Rehabilitating the existing Runway 11/29 lighting system that has reached the end of its useful life and requires rehabilitation to enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions.
Installing replacement airfield guidance sign fixtures to meet current Federal Aviation Administration design standards to enhance visual guidance of aircraft.
In all, Montana airports will receive $13.6 million from the Department of Transportation for 19 Montana airport, as well as $28.6 million from the bipartisan infrastructure package for repairs and upgrades at 69 Montana airports.