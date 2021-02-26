The Sidney-Richland County Regional Airport is getting a million dollar grant to help it improve its COVID-19 compliance and continue serving the public through the coronavirus pandemic.
Chairman of the Sidney-Richland Regional Airport Authority Walt McNutt said the grant will help the airport improve its COVID-19 compliance. It will also help with operational expenses related to the pandemic.
“We are going to use this grant wisely, but we are going to make sure what we do with it is going to help us with social distancing and with COVID-19 cleaning and sanitation,” McNutt said. “We got it because we are classified as a primary airport for the region. To be a primary airport, you need to board at least 10,000 people each year.”
Without the grant, McNutt said it would be very difficult for the airport to comply with social distancing guidelines, particularly in the lobby and its bathrooms.
“We are doing pretty good, but we could still use a little more space,” he said. “Without this grant, we just couldn’t do that the way we need to. We just wouldn’t have the funds.”
The funds came about as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, signed into law in December of 2020. The grant is provided by the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.
Sen. Jon Tester was a supporter of that legislation.
“Nearly a year into this pandemic, it’s critical that we’re making investments into our transportation infrastructure so we can ensure that our communities are able to bolster their local economies and keep folks connected,” he said. “I’m proud to have secured this funding for Sidney-Richland Regional Airport so that it can continue serving Richland County and the surrounding areas long after we’re on the other side of the coronavirus crisis.”
Sen. Daines also released a statement about the funding.
“COVID-19 has been hard on Montana’s tourism and aviation sectors. As we’re working our way out of this pandemic and Montana airports begin to recover, it’s critical that we support local infrastructure,” Daines said. “These grants will deliver much needed economic relief to our airports and in turn help support hospitality jobs by bringing more visitors to our great state.”