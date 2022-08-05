Sidney School Board meeting west for Monday Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sidney Public Schools will have its Board of Trustees meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.Fuel bids for the 2022-23 school year, and final budget hearings are among items on the agenda for the meeting, which is open to the public.There will also be an update on the West Side Elementary Asbestos Abatement Project, and the PIR lunch Aug. 15.New hires are listed as:Bassett, Nancy – Speech Language PathologistDavidson, Kaylie – 3rd Grade Special Education TeacherGonzalez, Irma – Food Service WorkerGordon, Hunter – HS Head Baseball CoachHier, Rakayle – Grade 1 Classroom/Instructional AideKara, Anil – HS Head Volleyball CoachMiller, Jackie – MS Volleyball CoachRyan, Cheyenne – HS Assistant Softball CoachSchantz, Shane – MS Football CoachApproval of Title IX Coordinator Karen Pollari and first reading of board policies 3210, 5002, 5012 are also listed on the agenda.Superintendent goals and quarterly evaluation, a second reading of Board Policy 3210, 5002, and 5012, and approval of bus driver forms are items that are being listed for the next agenda. 