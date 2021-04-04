Serenity Kuntz, a senior at Sidney High School, is a very involved student who does many different activities.
Recently, she was chosen as the recipient of the Sandy Nininger Award for distinguished service.
Kuntz talked about what it meant to her to win the award and what motivates her to serve others and be so involved.
Q: First of all, what was your initial reaction to receiving the award, and what does it mean to you to get it?
A: My initial reaction was excitement. The Key Club advisors, Nick Kallem and Sam Shaw, and the Kiwanis advisor, Kali Godfrey had nominated me, and I was unaware, so it was quite a surprise. After hearing about the award, I felt extremely appreciated by my club members and others in the community who had provided recommendations. It is very special to be recognized for my efforts throughout the school and community. Sometimes, especially as a youth, it can feel as though you are not acknowledged for your hard work and dedication; however, the Kiwanis program and local organizations have done a great job at rewarding youth.
Q: If I remember correctly, this is a service award, so what does serving the community and helping others mean to you?
A: The Sandy Nininger Award is a state award given to Key Club members who have shown dedication and really just make the most out of every opportunity by serving, inspiring, and leading others. I think people forget that even small tasks and little time can lead to huge results that can change someone’s life. There are really no requirements to lend a helping hand, other than to show up with a positive attitude. I think if youth were more motivated to serve for the right reasons, the world would be a lot different.
Q: You're involved in many different activities, so what drives you to keep doing those things?
A: A common question is why you volunteer and what drives you. I grew up in a household and with a mom where giving back was normal and occurred very often. At a young age my mom encouraged me to help her throughout the community and give back. As a child you maybe do not realize the impact or do not understand the process of volunteering. As I have gotten older, I do understand, but I do not see it as a chore or something that I feel forced to do. It has gotten to the point where I find joy and have fun serving others next to my mom. I think enjoying myself and seeing people smile is the drive. Why stop something that you love and that will provide incredible memories and experiences.
Sidney High School also announced on Facebook that the Kiwanis advisor, Jamie Larson, who Kuntz mentioned in one of her answers, was named the district Advisor of the Year.