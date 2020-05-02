What more could a hard-driving trucker want after a windy ride?
A trio of local women and a whole bunch of sponsors answered that question with free food on Thursday evening and Friday afternoon at the Town Pump Truck stop in Sidney.
Lisa Ziler and Marissa Eberling of Sidney Sugars, and Debi Mayers from Rassier showed their appreciation for nationwide truck drivers by packing and handing out hefty bags of good eats.
Truckers were given a Footers sub sandwich, chips, a soda or bottled water, cookies and a pack of gum — plus a complimentary sugar sample from Sidney sugars — and a COVID-19-inspired face mask.
The "event" began Thursday evening, when nearly three dozen truckers took advantage of the complimentary meal. It continued on Friday, starting at 11 a.m.
One of the truckers who got a Footers sub and additional treats was Marcus Hanson, 44, of Billings. Appropriately, he drives a double-trailer tanker truck for Town Pump.
John Lacy, 45, from North Carolina, was in town to refuel his big rig. He received a hand-delivered Footers sandwich, with all the extras.
In addition to Town Pump, Sidney Sugars and Footers, sponsors included Stockman Bank, Blue Rock Distributing, Big Sky Siding and Windows, Richland Economic Development, LYREC, Reynolds Market, Reese & Ray's IGA, Sidney Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and ONEOK.
How long will the event last?
"Until we run out of sandwiches," one of the organizers made clear, with a smile.