Sidney’s Speech Drama & Debate team competed in “Miles City” on Saturday.
Eighteen Class A Schools with more than 250 competitors competed in five rounds of tough competition.
The Speech and Debate Team placed 8th overall with Senior Lincoln Douglas Debator Brandon Smith placing 7th.
Informative Speaking: Chloe Go 3rd, Josie Yockim fifth.
The Drama Team held onto their 2nd place over all for the second week in a row!
Classical Theatre: Noah Kyhl, Kodi Schulz, Benjamin Stevens 1st, Emma Cundiff & Wyatt Reid 4th.
Dramatic Solo Daniel Schneider 2nd.
Humorous Solo: Noah Kyhl 2nd.
Humorous Theatre: Markalen Watson & Garrett Dodds 3rd, Kodi Schulz, Emm Cundiff, Benjamin Stevens, Wyatt Reid 5th.
The Team travels to “Corvallis” next week.