Pictured are members of the speech/drama/debate team. First row, left to right: Cedar Hovde, Cayla Hanson, Jade Emly, Brooke Watson, Mackeijan Gonzalez. Second row: Hayden Wiidanen, Noah Theil, Chloe Go, Emma Cundiff, Kaileigh LaRoche, Daniel Stevens, Gabby Juarez. Third row: Kyle Pust, Wyatt Reid, Kodi Schulz, Markalen Watson, Garrett Dodds, Ethan Courtney, Corbin Steinbeisser, Colten Dahl.
The Sidney High School speech/drama/debate team recorded some good finishes at a competitive meet in Laurel on Saturday, December 11.
Saturday’s finish from Sidney’s competitors continued the good start Sidney had to the season, but it also gave the Eagles an idea of what the postseason could look like.
Laurel is one of the tougher opponents Sidney will have to compete against, so the meet on Saturday was a good chance for Sidney to show what it can do as well.
Any meet Sidney attends usually has a lot of teams that attend, and Saturday’s was no different: Twenty-eight schools, with over 300 competitors, competed at the Laurel meet.
Despite the large amount of competition, Sidney had some high placers, starting with the drama team, which took second place.
Looking at the results individually for the drama portion of the meet, Markalen Watson, Kodi Schulz and Garrett Dodds placed third in the classical theatre category. Wyatt Reid and Emma Cundiff placed right behind them in fourth.
Also in the drama section, Watson and Dodds placed fourth in the humorous theatre category, and Colten Dahl, Kyle Pust and Hayden Wiidanen placed ninth.
Rounding out the drama team’s finishes, Jade Emly placed seventh in the pantomime category, and Cayla Hanson and Wiidanen placed eighth in dramatic theatre.
Moving on from drama, Sidney had a few competitors place in the speech and debate portions as well.
In the speech section, Chloe Go took second place in informative speaking.
Rounding out Sidney’s finishes, in the debate portion, Corbin Steinbeisser and Daniel Stevens placed fifth in the public forum category.
After the big meet at Laurel, Sidney will next travel to a meet in Culbertson on Saturday, December 18.
The meet in Culbertson will be the last meet the team has for a bit, as the next meets won’t take place until after the new year.