The Sidney Drama Team is second in its division and the Speech and Debate Team is fifth. The entire Speech Drama and Debate will be heading to state in Sidney next week for a three-day meet.
Drama Team results
Senior Noah Kyhl is divisional Champion in Humorous Solo!
Senior Dramatic Soloist Daniel Schnieder is second!
Juniors Wyatt Reid and Emma Cundiff are Divisional Champions in Classical Theatre! Noah Kyhl, Kodi Schulz & Benjamin Stevens placed second.
Humorous Theatre Juniors Garrett Dodds and Markalen Watson placed second, Emma Cundiff, Wyatt Reid, Kodi Schulz & Benjamin Stevens placed fourth!
The Speech Team was lead by Informative Speakers Chloe Go placing second, Josie Yockim 3rd and Colten Dahl seventh.
Humorous oral Interpretation Abby Kyhl placed sixth!
Original Oratory Speaker Kaileigh LaRoche placed sixth.
Lincoln Douglas Debaters lead by Brandon Smith placed 5th Alexa Iversen placed eighth.