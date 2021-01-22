Sidney High Schools Speech, Drama and Debate Team “travelled” to Corvallis this weekend. The Speech and Debate Team competed against 20 Class A Schools from across the state placing 9th overall. Senior Lincoln Douglas Debaters held their own against 32 competitors with Brandon Smith 4th, Alexa Iversen 8th, and Krystan Jason 13th. Junior Chloe Go went up against 22 Informative Speakers placing 6th.
The Drama Team competed against 11 Class A schools placing 3rd overall.The entire drama team advanced to finals. Classical Theatre competitors proved they were a force to be reckoned with placing 1st Noah Kyhl, Kodi Schulz, Benjamin Stevens and showing that extra rehearsals pay off Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid placed 2nd! Humorous Theatre group Kodi Schulz, Benjamin Stevens, Wyatt Reid, Emma Cundiff placed 7th, Garrett Dodds and Markalen Watson placed 8th.Dramatic Soloist Daniel Schnieder 5th, Humorous Soloist Noah Kyhl 7th. If you are interested in seeing what they young students do you can! Sunday January 24 at Pella at 2pm the students will be hosting a desert theatre. It is a free will donation. Come see these kids perform before an actual LIVE in PERSON audience!