Kylee Lambert and Ben Lunderby haven’t graduated high school yet, but both of them are already enlisted in the National Guard and ready to serve their country.
Neither were able to go through basic training yet, due to the pandemic last year, but once they graduate high school, they will be off to basic and starting their careers in the branch.
They already have duties to fulfill, which include meetings each month on the weekends, but both are excited and ready to be fully immersed in their roles.
They talked about why the enlisted and what they are going to be doing once they get through basic training in the National Guard.
A “K” will denote Lambert’s answers, and a “B” will denote Lunderby’s answers.
Q: First, for both of you, what made you want to join the National Guard, and when did you join?
K: I joined before him. I enlisted in November of 2019, and I just always wanted to serve.
B: I joined in, actually I signed papers on Jan. 31 last year, and then pretty much because I wanted to serve for awhile. And my sister was in the National Guard, so I was wanting to hang out with her while I was there.
Q: Do you both have family members who have served in the military?
K: My grandparents.
B: Oh yeah. A lot of cousins and uncles and grandparents.
Q: What unit will you both be serving in?
K: We go to Miles City for RSp, that’s where we’re going right now.
B: Once we go through training, we’ll get stations somewhere, wherever we’re told to go.
Q: What jobs did you two select for your service in the guard?
K: I’m 68 Whiskey, which is a combat medic.
B: I’m a 91 Bravo, which is a light-wheel mechanic.
Q: So what made you two choose those jobs?
K: I’ve always wanted to be a vet, so I thought, you know, that National Guard Montana doesn’t have a K-9 unit, so I was like it’s still the medical field you know.
B: I just like working on things a lot.
Q: What’s it like for you to be able to enlist, and what’s it mean to you knowing that you’re going to be serving your country?
B: Feels great.
K: Yeah, I agree. It’s pretty fun, and it just makes you feel like you’ve accomplished something.
B: And when you’re wearing the uniform, it pretty much gives you a feeling like you’re pretty cool. I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just a pretty cool feeling when people look at you when you’re wearing your uniform.
Both had a lot of fun talking about their experiences so far and explaining what lies ahead for them. Most of all, both are excited about the opportunities that they have to be able to serve.
They will begin basic training in the summer, and after that, they will take up their posts with their respective jobs that they chose.