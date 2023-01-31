Sidney Sugars recently donated $2,221 towards overdue lunch accounts to Sidney Public Schools after a challenge came from within the factory. The district was able to pay off all lunch debts, and the remaining funds were put into their "Angel Fund" account.
The factory was challenged back in December by maintenance manager Mike Dunn to donate on Giving Tuesday, according to General Manager David Garland. Wanting to be ahead of the game, Sidney Sugars planned ahead of time to raise funds for the overdue lunch accounts.
Employees ended up donating $921, which Sidney Sugars matched with $1,000. When the company's float took first place during the Christmas parade, the $300 prize money went towards this donation as well.
"The district is extremely grateful and appreciative of the generous donation by Sidney Sugars and their employees," Superintendent Brent Sukut said.
Sukut explained that after using the funds to pay off all outstanding lunch debt, the remaining funds were added to the "Angel Fund" account and earmarked for overdrawn lunch balances only. At the end of the third quarter, the district will pay off outstanding lunch balances with the funds.
Sukut added that other funds in the "Angel Fund" go toward students needing winter clothes, eye glasses, medications, cost related to doctor appointments and more. Donations from the community build this fund up.
"We try to make sure all of our students have the resources they need to maximize their education experience," Sukut said.