Sidney Sugars recently donated $2,221 towards overdue lunch accounts to Sidney Public Schools after a challenge came from within the factory. The district was able to pay off all lunch debts, and the remaining funds were put into their "Angel Fund" account. 

The factory was challenged back in December by maintenance manager Mike Dunn to donate on Giving Tuesday, according to General Manager David Garland. Wanting to be ahead of the game, Sidney Sugars planned ahead of time to raise funds for the overdue lunch accounts. 



