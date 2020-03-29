Mike Dunn was recently promoted to Maintenance Manager at the Sidney Sugars factory in Sidney, Mont.
In his new role, Dunn will be managing day-to-day maintenance activities for all processing areas of the factory. This includes factory grounds, equipment, and wastewater facilities.
Dunn graduated from Wibaux County High School and has 42 years of sugar industry experience. He has held the positions of Mechanic, Welder, and most recently Maintenance Supervisor at the Sidney Sugars factory
Dunn lives in Sidney with his wife, Joanna. They have three adult children, Craig, Chad, and Clint. Outside of work, Dunn likes to camp, hunt, and fish. He especially loves spending time with his wife and their eight grandchildren.