Matthew Long

Shift Superintendent

Sidney Sugars

Matthew Long has been promoted to Shift Superintendent at Sidney Sugars Incorporated.

In this position, Long will direct shift operations of the factory in accordance with procedures and in a manner that produces quality products at the lowest cost. He will also direct and assist in mechanical repair and installation of capital equipment. Long was previously a Factory Engineer and most recently the Maintenance Supervisor at Sidney Sugars. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University.

Sidney Sugars Incorporated is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moorhead, Minnesota based American Crystal Sugar Company. Sidney Sugars is a beet sugar processing facility located in Sidney, Montana.

