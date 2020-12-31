Matthew Long has been promoted to Shift Superintendent at Sidney Sugars Incorporated.
In this position, Long will direct shift operations of the factory in accordance with procedures and in a manner that produces quality products at the lowest cost. He will also direct and assist in mechanical repair and installation of capital equipment. Long was previously a Factory Engineer and most recently the Maintenance Supervisor at Sidney Sugars. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University.
Sidney Sugars Incorporated is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moorhead, Minnesota based American Crystal Sugar Company. Sidney Sugars is a beet sugar processing facility located in Sidney, Montana.