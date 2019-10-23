Annika Bennion recently secured a mini-grant from Montana tobacco use prevention program reACT Against Corporate Tobacco. The grant will be used for marketing purposes for an upcoming contest and program Annika and her mother Daniela Bennion are developing.
In the grant, Annika states, “Our mission is to educate and inform the youth of our community about the realities and dangers of e-cigarettes.”
With vaping at the forefront of health concerns all over the country, Montana recently experienced its first death due to vaping. Gov. Steve Bullock issued an emergency ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, effective Oct. 22.
In Richland County, a recent poll revealed 56.9 percent of high school students have tried vaping. Big Tobacco is once again being accused of marketing to youth.
Annika continues in her grant, “They have simply repackaged tobacco to gain access to and target my generation.”
Annika also reached out to Sen. Jon Tester. In her letter, she stated, “Today, the peddlers of tobacco have reinvented their products with new, tech savvy packaging that appeals to my ‘plugged in’ generation… The fruity flavors appeal to us. Tobacco’s goal is to get us addicted. They will succeed. Millions of my peers and some in my family will die early because of this addiction. Please do all that you can to protect us against tobacco by curbing our access to vaping by raising the age limit for vape products to twenty-one.”
To raise awareness, an advertising campaign contest will take place in February. Youth ages 13-18 will be able to develop artwork that demonstrates, “1) how Big Tobacco lures youth into addiction, 2) how youths get hooked on nicotine fast, or 3) how e-cigarettes are dangerous to teen’s brains.”
The winner of the contest will have their artwork displayed on a billboard in Sidney. First, second and third place winners will be featured in the Sidney Herald.