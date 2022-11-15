Sidney will host its traditional Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights Nov. 25, marking the 23rd year for the holiday event. The community is encouraged to stay in town, shop local and enjoy the holiday festivities. 

The event is put on by the Sidney Chamber of Commerce and sponsors including ONEOK, Kraken Resources, Dasinger Oil Properties, Cape Air, Thrivent, Johnson Hardware and Furniture and Reynolds Market



