Sidney will host its traditional Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights Nov. 25, marking the 23rd year for the holiday event. The community is encouraged to stay in town, shop local and enjoy the holiday festivities.
The event is put on by the Sidney Chamber of Commerce and sponsors including ONEOK, Kraken Resources, Dasinger Oil Properties, Cape Air, Thrivent, Johnson Hardware and Furniture and Reynolds Market
Sharing the event date with "Black Friday," early-bird shoppers can shop local stores for great deals. When filling carts, shoppers may also stumble on the Sidney Chamber "elves on shelves."
Six mischievous elves in various sizes will be hidden around Sidney for locals to find during their Black Friday shopping adventures. Once found, turn in the elf to the store's register for prize redemption instructions. Prizes range in value from $20-500 and must be redeemed at the Holiday Soup Contest.
The Holiday Soup Contest, hosted by RestorX and sponsored by Mimi's Kitchen Co., will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Restorx shop. Contestants will each serve one soup, which will be judged by Chef Amy McIntyre of Mimi's Kitchen Co. To register to participate in the contest, call the Sidney Chamber of Commerce at 406-433-1916. Each contestant should have enough soup samples for 150 2-ounce containers. All utensils will be provided and prizes will be awarded.
Around the same time as the soup contest, a free cookie decorating with Santa event will be hosted by Big Sky Cookie Co. along their street. Both Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available for photos during the event.
The Sidney Police Department in partnership with the Montana Special Olympics will host their Polar Plunge across the highway from the soup contest and cookie decorating event. Police officers will be taking the plunge while gathering contributions to benefit the Montana Special Olympics. If you would also like to participate and jump into the ice-water, call the Sidney Chamber of Commerce to register.
"The Grinch" will be playing at the Centre Movie Theatre starting at 1 p.m., and movie-goers might even run into Santa Clause while watching.
From 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m., a free open-skate event will take place at the Richland Ranger Hockey Arena, courtesy of Dasinger Oil Properties.
To end the day, the Parade of Lights line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the route will head north down Central Avenue at 6:30 p.m. The Cutting Edge Dance Sunrise City Rockettes will perform a routine to a Frank Sinatra remix in front of RestorX mid-way through the parade. Prizes will also be awarded for the best float.
"The Sidney Chamber of Commerce is grateful to all the consumers that shop local for the holiday season and every season. Sidney is home to over 50 retail shops, and you really can find something for everyone on your gift list," Chamber Executive Director Kali Godfrey said.