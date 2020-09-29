The Sidney High School volleyball team wants to thank all of its sponsors and everyone who helped fundraise for the team's pink night on October 3.
Head Coach Jill Stanek said the team has business sponsors and sells pink night T-shirts to fundraise. Last year the team raised over $11,000, she said.
"All of the money we raise goes back into the community- we made 55 baskets for patients at the cancer center last year and wrote two checks to people in the community battling cancer to help with expenses," Stanek said.
In the past, the team has donated money to the Cancer Coalition, the Foundation for Community Care Angel fund and the Sidney Cancer Center.
Because of COVID-19 the team will not be doing a silent auction or bake sale this year. but they but hope to bring that back next year, Stanek said.
Here are all the sponsors the volleyball team wants to thank: Screenplay, Sidney Herald, Tribune-County Implement Inc., Apex Collision, Union Gateway Agency Inc., Richland Aviation, Thrivent Financial, Mid-Rivers Communications, Oneok, Fink Dental, 1st Choice Collision, Yellowstone Bank, Richland Pump and Supply, Mike Morasko- State Farm, South 40, Winner's Pub, Sidney Country Club, Stockman Bank and The Rush.