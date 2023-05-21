featured Sidney Volunteer Fire Department hosts breakfast By Greg Hitchcock I The Sidney Herald May 21, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sidney Volunteer Fire Department breakfast Greg Hitchcock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department hosted a free breakfast at the firehouse on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. asking for good will donations as part of their annual fundraising event.Fire Chief Adam Smith said they go through a couple hundred pounds of sausage and a hundred gallons of eggs to serve approximately 1,200 to 1,400 people. Sidney Volunteer Fire Department breakfast Greg Hitchcock “We have rides for adults and kids who want to ride in our fire trucks. Our firefighters will take them around the block so they can honk the horn and run the siren,” Smith said.Twenty six volunteers from the fire department assisted in the event.Adam said the event has been hosted for the last 33 years, with the last five years hosted on graduation Sunday. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Food Transportation Load comments Most Popular School board denies variance for English teacher Fair a topic of discussion Mental health app provides support for community Savage school board ponders elections Ace Hardware preparing the way for Sidney opening Tester, Marshall, Kaine Introduce Bill to Lower Drug Costs, Hold Massive PBM Corporations Accountable Steering Committee to seek input on county overall health New food truck on the horizon for Sidney Lambert Ambulance donates AED to sports complex Governor Gianforte Unlocks 100,000 Acres of Public Land for Public Access Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection