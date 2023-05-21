Sidney Volunteer Fire Department breakfast

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department breakfast

 Greg Hitchcock

The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department hosted a free breakfast at the firehouse on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. asking for good will donations as part of their annual fundraising event.

Fire Chief Adam Smith said they go through a couple hundred pounds of sausage and a hundred gallons of eggs to serve approximately 1,200 to 1,400 people.

