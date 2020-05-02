Emily Skogen of Sidney, a student at Black Hills State University (BHSU) in Spearfish, S.D., was recognized at the school's recent 28th Annual Student Volunteer Awards Ceremony.
Skogen, an outdoor education major, is among dozens of students honored by the university for their contributions to volunteerism. More than 100 BHSU students and faculty participated in a web-based event recognizing the winners, who celebrated their achievements online with their peers.
Dr. Erica Whitiker, associate director of the Student Union and Campus Activities, said the transition of the event to an online format due to COVID-19 was well received.
“There were over 1,000 chat messages during the event of attendees congratulating and cheering each other on,” said Whitiker.
Having families of students, faculty and staff involved in the event this year from their home locations was especially exciting, Whitiker noted.
“The Student Volunteer Awards are meaningful not only to students, but to our university as a whole,” said Whitiker. “The Awards are a time to say thank you and celebrate the contributions of our students, faculty, and staff, who make BHSU an amazing place to learn, live, and soar.”
