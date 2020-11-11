Here are a few additional items from the most recent Sidney City Council meeting. The next upcoming meeting is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at City Hall.
1. Sidney is drafting an ordinance to dissolve the Park and Rec Board, to eliminate redundancies in the system. There is already a Parks and Rec committee that makes recommendations to the City Council, which was then passing it off to the Parks and Rec Board for a second, and largely identical review, after which it would go back to the City Council. Eliminating the board will help cut out the middleman and streamline the process.
2. On an unrelated matter, City Council members also voted unanimously to suspend spending any impact fees for the Parks and Rec Committee until a review is completed by KLJ Engineering and City Planner Forrest Sanderson. This item is not related to the dissolution of the Parks and Rec Board. It’s a routine review that gets done on all impact fees, because their use is restricted to particular things. Impact fees for the water system, for example, have to be spent on something related to the water system in some way.
3. A request from Keona Johnson for a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Fifth and 11th, by West Side Elementary School, has been referred to the Street and Alley Committee for review.
4. A request from Peoples Congregational Church for diagonally striped lines for parking in front of their church is being referred to the Parking Commission for review.
5. Snow boxes and sanders are nearly done prepping for the winter, and were to be ready to go early this week, according to reports heard at the most recent Sidney City Council meeting. The 2021 garbage truck, meanwhile, has been delivered, but it is having some problems.
6. Oil payments for the city show a dramatic reduction, according to reports heard at the most recent Sidney City Council meeting. According to Deputy Clerk/Treasurer XX Shanks, the city’s first oil payment in fiscal year 2020/21 was $41,097.511. Its most recent payment, meanwhile, was $414,976.81.