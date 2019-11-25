Area shoppers are encouraged to support Sidney businesses during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30. Small Business Saturday is a time to remember to shop local on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
"Our area stores are doing all they can to make sure you get the items that you're looking for this Christmas season," said Bill Vander Weele, executive director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. "Some stores have added to their inventory and some are offering expanded hours during the holidays. Some business owners are excited to promote Shop Small Saturday. Join the fun and shop local."
Those participating in the Christmas Cash giveaway, presented by ONEOK, will be happy to learn that Saturday is "Double Ticket Saturday" in Sidney. Instead of receiving a ticket for each $20 spent, people will receive two tickets.
Christmas Cash promotion runs through the end of November. The drawings will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Market. The drawings can be heard on Power 95 Radio and the Sidney Chamber's Facebook live. There will be four drawings for $250, two drawings for $500 and then one $1,000 winner.
People are reminded to take in all of the fun activities on Friday, Nov. 29, in Sidney. The annual Parade of Lights is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.