If you felt like there has been smoke in the air this week, you weren’t wrong. While there were no fires burning in Richland County itself, three are a number of fires burning on the western side of Montana and in Idaho. Winds from the west were carrying that smoke across Montana, and into North Dakota.
With dry weather, fires have been increasing in number lately, as well as in intensity, Richland County Montana Disaster and Emergency noted on their Facebook page. That’s a situation that is expected to continue into fall.
Richland County DES is advising those with respiratory or breathing conditions to consider wearing an appropriate mask or filter if necessary. Cloth and surgical masks have limited effectiveness against PM2.5 particles. An N95 or P100 respirator is a better choice, but must be properly fitted and used correctly so that they won’t leak.
Air quality indoors is not always better than outdoors, however. Those without air conditioning, for example, may not be able to filter the air before it comes into their homes. In such homes, health officials suggest creating a clean room with an air filter, and spending most of your time there.
Air conditioners with fresh air intake should be set to recirculate mode, to avoid drawing air from outside the house.