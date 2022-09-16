Fire map shows why air is smoky in Sidney

The EPA and USFS have created a smoke and fire heat map, to help people see when conditions are likely to cause air quality issues. It is online at https://fire.airnow.gov/.

 Screenshot

If you felt like there has been smoke in the air this week, you weren’t wrong. While there were no fires burning in Richland County itself, three are a number of fires burning on the western side of Montana and in Idaho. Winds from the west were carrying that smoke across Montana, and into North Dakota.

With dry weather, fires have been increasing in number lately, as well as in intensity, Richland County Montana Disaster and Emergency noted on their Facebook page. That’s a situation that is expected to continue into fall.



Tags

Load comments