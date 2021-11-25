Purchase Access

The Middle School Builder's Club, under the direction of school advisor Lorraine Allen, has had a very successful month.

They would like to thank Kiwanis members, students, parents, and teachers for supporting their pumpkin fundraiser. Builder's club was able to donate $250 to UNICEF and $400 to Wes Larson's family.

In November, students have been busy with various service projects within the community, but the biggest one is providing Thanksgiving baskets to those in need.

Builder's Club would like to thank Reynolds Market for donating turkeys and milk, SMS teachers for providing all the sides, and students and parents for supporting fundraisers. Members were able to provide 4 baskets to the Richland Domestic Violence Coalition and 3 to local families. Builder's Club was also able to donate 150 items to the Food Bank.

