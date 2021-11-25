Pictured bottom row left to right: Itzel Piedra, Keaten Burke, Sam Storm, Aubrielle Whitworth, Ivy Cross, Emma Pust, Zayda Wesley, Danica Denowh, Treyce Bower, and Lorraine Allen. Top row left to right: Monica Steinbessier, Morgan Kindopp, Patience Allen, Madison Kapp, Ave Norby, Evelyn Gonzalez, Aubree WHiteman, Izabelle Baisch, Kodi Zoanni, Kealen Price, Brady Collins, Jarret Averett, Carter Heggum, and Sophie Pust. Not pictured: Natalie Helfrich, Josh Pollari, and Ava Roth.
Photo courtesy of Lorraine Allen
Members of the Builders Club are pictured with turkeys inside Reynolds Market.
The Middle School Builder's Club, under the direction of school advisor Lorraine Allen, has had a very successful month.
They would like to thank Kiwanis members, students, parents, and teachers for supporting their pumpkin fundraiser. Builder's club was able to donate $250 to UNICEF and $400 to Wes Larson's family.
In November, students have been busy with various service projects within the community, but the biggest one is providing Thanksgiving baskets to those in need.
Builder's Club would like to thank Reynolds Market for donating turkeys and milk, SMS teachers for providing all the sides, and students and parents for supporting fundraisers. Members were able to provide 4 baskets to the Richland Domestic Violence Coalition and 3 to local families. Builder's Club was also able to donate 150 items to the Food Bank.