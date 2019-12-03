In November 2019, Sons of Norway Lodge 489 in Sidney celebrated 50 years of serving the Richland County community. 

Boys and Girls Club
A donation of $10,000 was delivered to Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Elaine Stedman, left, by Sons of Norway member Sig Rudie on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Every year, the Sons of Norway food booth at the Richland County Fair and Rodeo to a fan favorite, with their signature Vikings and Norskies. The money made at the fair booth is donated to a variety of organizations within the county. 

Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Making a donation of $1,000 from Sons of Norway Lodge 489 to Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Violence are, from left, Suzie Kringen, Sons member; Helen Schmitt, Coalition Against Domestic Violence; and Cathy Hintz, Sons member.

To keep that community spirit alive, Sons of Norway (SON) needs volunteers. Points of contact to volunteer include Marlys Anvik, Marsha Buckley, Cathy Hintz, Bec Kallevig or Suzie Kringen. Meetings occur the second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., at the SON Lodge at 714 East Main Street in Sidney.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, SON delivered checks around the area, distributing funds raised at the fair booth. Donations included MonDak Heritage Center, $1,000; Richland County Food Bank, $1,000; Fairview Food Bank, $1,000; two scholarships of $1,000 each; Boys and Girls Club, $10,000; Foundation for Community Care - Angel Fund, $5,000; and Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, $1,000.

Foundation for Community Care
Sons of Norway member Fred Lake, right, made a stop at Foundation for Community Care on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to deliver a donation of $5,000 for the Angel Fund to Margaret Bradley.

