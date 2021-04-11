Richey High School senior Laurel Sponheim recently won the Reach Higher Montana’s Design-A-Sticker contest, earning a scholarship for herself in the process.
On top of that, RHS will receive some money as well for its art program.
Sponheim talked about what it meant to her to win the award and some of the inspiration for her winning design.
Q: Over 300 sticker designs were entered in the contest, so how does it feel knowing that your design was chosen as the winner out of so many?
A: It was awesome knowing my design initially made the top twenty. It was a huge surprise when I saw my design won the whole contest. I didn’t think someone from a town as small as Richey would have the chance to win considering people needed to vote for their favorite design, but my community, family, and friends supported me beyond what I could have asked for. I feel very proud that my hard work paid off, and I think I represented my school and community well.
Q: You will also receive a scholarship for winning, so what does that mean to you? On top of that, the art program will be donated some money as well, so what’s it like to be able to help the program too?
A: Winning the scholarship means a lot to me. It will be very beneficial as I pursue my higher education. I’m happy to see that part of what I win goes to the school. They have supported me so much over the past years especially as my design was being voted on, so this is a great chance for me to give back to my school to say thank you for all the support they have shown me.
Q: For your design, what was some of the inspiration you had for it and how did you ultimately decide on the final design?
A: The contest rules gave me a general guideline of what I should represent in my sticker design. My idea was to make my design represent Montana as much as possible while also spreading Reach Higher Montana’s emphasis of finding your path after high school. The slogan on my design reads “Find your path and enjoy the journey” which I was able to easily associate with a hiker. Everyone has to decide what path of life to take next after high school and it’s important that we enjoy the journey we chose, just like a hiker finds a challenging yet enjoyable path to take.