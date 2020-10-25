Halloween is just a few days away, and with that being the case, there are some things to do in the Richland County area for people to commemorate the holiday.
Here are some things you should know that are available to the public for the holiday week.
1. The Trail of Treats Week started on October 26 and lasts all week, including Saturday. High Caliber Sports, Tri-County Implement, Tractor Supply Co., Reese and Ray's IGA, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Sidney Roundup, Mimi's Kitchen, Meraki Boutique and Merge will have free candy free treats for people all week.
2. There are other businesses in the area that are participating in the Trail of Treats Week. On Friday and Saturday only, Cattle-ac, Eagle Country Ford, Assembly of God, Elks Lodge and Footers will have free treats for people.
3. Lastly, MT Bare Cave, Mucho Si, Johnson Hardware and Furniture, Esprit Health and Wellness, LLC and The Rush will have special deals and treats all week long. This is part of the Trail of Treats Week as well, so make sure to get out to local businesses to get some treats.
4. Reynold's Market is hosting its annual Halloween Costume Contest. The contest started on October 19 and will run until November 1. Voting for the winners ends on November 6. To submit a photo, go to the Reynold's Market Facebook page and follow the link to a Sidney Herald webpage, where the photo can be submitted. More details about the contest can be found in the store.
There is a lot to do for Halloween, so make sure you have fun during the holiday and stay safe doing so.