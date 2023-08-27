featured Spreading the love through a luau By Greg Hitchcock I The Sidney Herald Aug 27, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dancers perform a Polynesian dance at Veteran Memorial Park on Saturday. Greg Hitchcock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The night air was full of the aroma of Polynesian cuisine, the stage was set as dancers performed for an audience, with the evening ending with a Samoan fire dance.The public was entertained Saturday night with live music and a luau at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney organized by the family of Pastor Sione Fungalie, pastor of Lonsdale United Methodist Church.“This event was not to make us famous,” T. C. Maumalanga said. “It was to give back to the community. We are blessed to give back.” Luau organizers.Left to right: T. C. Maumalanga, Vai Fungalei, Finoa Havea, and pastor Sione Fungalei. Greg Hitchcock Maumalanga, along with his wife Lalu, organized the luau, for a packed audience who not only were entertained by dancing and music, but by authentic Polynesian food.This is the second year the family has hosted the luau at the park, sponsored by D.I.A. Construction. Live music and Luau show at Veterans Memorial Park.Greg Hitchcock “The city has given us back in so many ways spiritually,” Maumalanga said. “It gave me the love of Christ and of the country.”“We want to focus on the farmers and the ranchers,” he said.Maumalanga, who worked in the Bakken oil fields until having to relocate to Utah due to covid, said the local community does not love money as much as they love Christ and the community.“They follow the spirit here,” he said.Heeva, a singer-songwriter, was onstage performing original songs. He has been a professional singer for the last three years.Lalu Maumalanga, Pastor Fungalie’s daughter, said she wanted to share Polynesian culture with the Sidney community including Samoan and Tongan.“Nothing would have happened without the help of our savior,” she said.Saturday’s luau was followed by a church service on Sunday. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Folklore Christianity Music Singing Ballet Entertainment Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition Sidney Herald E-Edition 18 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Man dies by industrial accident Woman sentenced for embezzlement Elks benefit will support Sidney native battling cancer See what’s brewing at 110 N. Central Womens riding club donates school supplies to Rau School Sidney council passes preliminary budget Elder fraud on the rise, Commissioner says Band threatened at Fairview School Eagle football team opens 2023 season Friday in Laurel Meet the new CEO of Boys and Girls Club Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection