Polynesian dancers

Dancers perform a Polynesian dance at Veteran Memorial Park on Saturday.

 Greg Hitchcock

The night air was full of the aroma of Polynesian cuisine, the stage was set as dancers performed for an audience, with the evening ending with a Samoan fire dance.

The public was entertained Saturday night with live music and a luau at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney organized by the family of Pastor Sione Fungalie, pastor of Lonsdale United Methodist Church.

Luau organizers

Luau organizers.

Left to right: T. C. Maumalanga, Vai Fungalei, Finoa Havea, and pastor Sione Fungalei.

Live music and Luau show at Veterans Memorial Park.


Tags

Load comments