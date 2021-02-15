Sidney Public Schools will require the use of masks by all students, staff members and spectators while in all school buildings and facilities.
All current policies regarding the use of masks will remain in effect until further notice, and the school district will continue to monitor the situation and update the community with any future changes to the mask requirements.
This decision was announced by SPS Superintendent Brent Sukut on Feb. 12 on the district’s website.
Fairview Schools, meanwhile, announced it will no longer require facemasks for staff and students, but will continue to recommend them. Guests and parents coming into the school building are still asked to mask up.
Other protocols, such as social distancing when possible, bell schedules, lunch schedules, absentee rules, and sanitation and cleaning will continue to be observed. Anyone who is sick should remain home, and everyone should respect each other’s personal health choices.
It comes after Gov. Greg Gianforte lifted the state-wide mask mandate on Friday. However, local school districts are allowed the authority to decide on mask requirements within their buildings.
And Sukut said that one contributing factor to this decision was the teachers’ inability to be vaccinated.
He said in the press release that prior to the change in state administration, teachers were set to be vaccinated in January or February.
That’s no longer the case and with that status changing, Sukut said the school district feels it is necessary to wait until vaccinations are available to all staff members wanting to receive them.
Once that has happened, they will reassess the situation and determine what restrictions can be lifted, he said.
“I understand that not everyone will agree with this decision, but we have to do what is best for all students and staff,” he said in the press release. “Continuing with the mask requirement right now is what we have determined necessary in order to keep everyone safe and our schools open for all students and staff.”
Any students refusing to wear masks will be sent home until they are willing to comply with the district mask requirements, according to the press release.
Additionally, all spectators will be required to wear masks and refusal to do so may result in being removed from the activity.
“These requirements have been in place from the beginning of the school year, so none of this information should be new to anyone,” Sukut said. “Our students have been great all year about complying with the mask requirements.”
Overall, Sukut said the school district has been fortunate to stay open for all students and staff members to this point, and the mask requirements have been put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 to our students, staff and community members.
“We do feel that masks have been a contributing factor to the limited number of exposures we have seen with all students and staff,” he said. “Thank you for your understanding with this difficult decision.”
The district-wide mask mandate also applies to the District 2C basketball tournament hosted at Sidney High School this week. That means all spectators, including those who are visiting, will be required to wear a mask at all tournament games.