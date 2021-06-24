It’s now official: Sidney Public Schools will be completely in-person for the upcoming school year, and masks will no longer be required during most of the school day.
In a Facebook live video on Tuesday, June 22, the school board announced the plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
Sukut, at a recent board meeting, had already said the plan was to not require masks and be in-person, but with the announcement of the plan Tuesday, it’s now official.
This set of plans goes into effect on June 30. Until then, masks will still be required on district grounds, but after June 30, they will not be.
While masks will not be broadly required within the district, they are optional for students or staff who want to wear them or a face covering, and the district is still going to enact social distancing of three feet during the school day when possible.
On top of that, one classroom cannot require students to wear masks or face coverings.
Since masks are no longer required, the district put in some pieces to the plan that will help keep students and faculty safe if there is any exposure to active cases.
Sukut said that any identified close contacts, that were not wearing a face mask, will not be allowed to complete their quarantine in school. The district will still provide off-site learning opportunities for any student required to quarantine at home.
Complete off-site learning will be a case-by-case situation. It will not be an option for students, Sukut said, unless they meet district requirements to be able to use the off-site learning system.
While masks and face coverings are not going to be broadly required during the school day, there is one instance where they will be required: on the bus.
Sukut said that as of February 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that masks are required on public transportation vehicles. Due to this order from the CDC, masks will be required for all people who utilize SPS transportation. The mask mandate for transportation will become optional once the CDC order is revised or pulled back, Sukut said.
Regarding student health, Sukut said that SPS asks parents to keep their children home if they become symptomatic or may have possibly been exposed to a COVID-positive individual.
Students must be asymptomatic for at least 24 hours following any illness in order to be able to return to school.
All SPS staff are required to monitor their own health and any possible COVID-19 exposure, Sukut said.
This plan is what the district is referring to as Phase Five of the school plan they made for last year. The previous four phases are still there for the district to use should they need to, but otherwise, this new phase is what the district will be using from day one of the upcoming school year.