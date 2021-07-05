The Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees covered a lot of topics during its meeting on Monday, June 28, but a few things from the meeting stand out.
A couple items from past meetings were developed further and had some important decisions made regarding the future.
Here are the things you need to know from the board meeting.
Gym Floor
The board didn’t necessarily approve a certain design for the new gym floor at Sidney High School but they decided to allow activities director Chris Lee to go ahead with the submission of a new design.
To help determine what the new design would be, the district sent out a few surveys to the public and in total, nine different court designs were presented.
The one thing that was clear from the survey results is that the community wanted something new, Lee said.
A couple things Lee and the board said they would like or prefer for the new floor are a big logo in the middle of the court (an eagle) and the words “Sidney” and “Eagles” on the baselines.
Since the board didn’t decide on a design yet, the cost isn’t known for the project. One of the options brought up at the meeting would cost $39,000, for example.
A timeline wasn’t discussed in great detail but Lee did say the people doing the new floor would start on it on July 12.
New Hires
At the board meeting, seven total new hires were announced.
Samantha Gangstad will be a Sidney Middle School special education aide, and Jacob Hook will be taking over as a middle school music teacher.
Jim Meissel will become a food service delivery van driver/ high school custodian, Christina Quick will fill the position of a Central Elementary School Title I Aide and Jayd Rice will become a high school assistant football coach.
The other two new hires were that of Weslie Zoanni as the new Sidney High School dance/drill team head coach and Tayler Lange as the new SHS cheer coach.
In Zoanni’s case, she resigned as an assistant cheer coach to take over the new position.
The split of the cheer and dance teams was brought up at a board meeting in May, and at an earlier meeting in June, the board approved the split of the team because there were multiple benefits that the board saw to doing so. There was also student support to make the split happen.
Part of the agreement from the board to split the teams was that they would hire new head coaches for each team but would not hire assistant coaches.