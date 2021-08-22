The Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees held its most recent meeting on Wednesday, August 18, covering a wide range of topics.
Among the topics were school budgets and the new high school gymnasium floor, so here is a look at the things you need to know from the board meeting.
Out of District Agreements
Out of district attendance agreements have been a topic of discussion at the last two board meetings, and the board discussed the policy for such agreements.
As per the policy, students who apply for this have to have good standing with their previous school district and had passing grades there as well.
As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the attendance agreement for full day kindergarten, fifth grade and ninth grade students from the Fairview School District.
School Budgets
The board unanimously approved the school budgets for Elementary District No. 5 for the 2021-2022 school year and for the High School District No. 1.
Some details for the budgets were discussed, but the full budgets themselves were not presented.
A more detailed breakdown of the budgets for the school year will be provided in a future edition of The Sidney Herald.
High School Gym Floor
The new gym floor for the high school was discussed briefly, and it has been a topic of interest during previous board meetings in the summer.
The floor will be ready to go for the first home events of the school year, which include the season opener for the Sidney High School volleyball team.
Sidney will be hosting the Eastern A Tip-Off Tournament on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, so the floor will be broken in pretty well by the two-day event.
After getting the estimate for the floor, the board sent a poll out to the public for their input on different design options.
Based on that information, the district went ahead with a final design, which will be revealed broadly to the public this week.
Superintendent Brent Sukut said the floor got its first seal on Wednesday, and he said it looks “awesome.”
Middle School Cheer
At the end of the meeting, the situation with middle school and high school cheer was brought up and was made clear.
During the summer, the middle school cheerleaders participated in a camp with high school cheerleaders. The camp led into the tryouts for the high school team, but to keep with what Sidney has typically done, the district didn’t allow the middle school cheerleaders to move up for the school year.
There is a way to bring middle school cheerleaders up to high school, said Sidney High School principal Carl Dynneson, but there is a Montana High School Association process to go through.
On top of that, the high school hadn’t budgeted for those extra cheerleaders, he added.
Dynneson said if there is still no middle school coach by the time the middle school cheer season comes around, the district will look at what the possibilities are.