At its meeting Monday, June 7, the Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees discussed the plan for the 2021-2022 school year and the fate of the cheer/dance program in the district.
Here is what you need to know about what the board decided on and talked about during the meeting and what the next school year will look like in these areas.
School PlanLast year when the pandemic was still surging and cases were more active, the district made a plan to have social distancing in the schools and to require masks during the school day.
At the board meeting, Superintendent Brent Sukut introduced to the board what the new plan for the upcoming school year details.
The big change right away is the mask mandate, and for the plan going forward, masks will not be required in the district during the school day, Sukut said.
If anyone wants to wear a mask, Sukut said they are encouraged to do so, but it is not a requirement under the new plan.
As part of the plan, this also means that teachers cannot require a specific class to wear masks. Sukut said this is to keep everything consistent because if most of the teachers don’t require masks but a few do, it could create some conflict, for example.
Social distancing will still be in effect when possible, and since the Center for Disease Control changed the distancing guidelines from six feet to three feet, it has made things more manageable, Sukut said.
The district’s plan from this past year stopped at Phase 4, and what the upcoming school year’s plan entails will be Phase 5, and as part of this phase, SPS will be teaching classes in-person throughout the district.
With the way the new plan is constructed, the district can still fall back to past phases should it need to.
Sukut also said the plan isn’t final, and they will continue to work on it.
Cheer/DanceAt the board meeting in May, a small group of students prepared their reasoning for splitting the cheer program into separate cheer and dance teams, and at the board meeting Monday, the board unanimously agreed to split the program into those separate teams.
Sukut said that with this decision, both programs will have fall and winter seasons, allowing any athletes to be able to compete in other activities too, like volleyball or basketball, for example.
Both programs will have their own head coach, and the district will not hire any assistant coaches for the teams at the high school level.
Sukut said that after hearing all sides to the situation, he believes there is a lot of merit in splitting the teams.