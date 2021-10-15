The Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees conducted its most recent meeting on Monday, October 11, covering a variety of topics from student trips to building maintenance in the district.
Here are the things you need to know from the board meeting on Monday.
Close Up Trip
The board discussed the Close Up group’s trip, which the group does every year, and voted to approve to allow the group to go this school year again.
Each year, the group takes a trip to Washington D.C. to meet politicians and visit historical sites/monuments, for example.
Brad Faulhaber, a social science teacher at Sidney High School, has said previously that the trip is a great way to help students learn more about government systems and see them first-hand.
On top of that, the powderpuff football game played each fall helps raise money for students in the group to go.
While the board approved the trip, members of the board questioned if the trip needed to last a whole week.
Brent Sukut, the superintendent of SPS, said Faulhaber does an excellent job with the trips.
While the trips are educational and run well, the argument presented is that the district wants students to be in the classroom as much as possible, and students missing a whole week is a lot of time to miss classes.
The board didn’t rule on the length of the trip for this year, but the discussion led to a sense it may be brought up again in the future.
HVAC Projects
The board approved HVAC projects for the high school, Central Elementary School and the administration building.
More on these projects and the ESSER funds the district is utilizing will be coming in a future edition of The Sidney Herald because the funds are able to be used for other projects as well.
Middle School Wrestling
The board agreed to allow out-of-district students to join the Sidney Middle School wrestling team.
Sukut said one student each from Culbertson, Lambert and Fairview requested to join the middle school team.
He said that Shane Gorder was able to vouch for those students’ character, and since middle school wrestling isn’t sanctioned by the Montana High School Association, the district doesn’t need to create co-op agreements with those other districts.