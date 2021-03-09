The Sidney Public Schools Board Trustees conducted its latest meeting on Monday, March 8.
A lot of things were covered by the board, but these are the most important things that you need to know from the meeting.
COVID Update
Superintendent Brent Sukut gave an update as to COVID-29 cases within the district.
As of March 5, there were three active positive student cases, with 64 total this school year, and there have been 30 students who have quarantined.
There were zero active positive staff cases, with 31 total this school year, and there was one staff member in quarantine.
Graduation
Board chair Ben Thogersen updated the board on plans for graduation that the curriculum and policy committee discussed recently.
Thogersen said there will probably have to be a limit on tickets for the attendance at graduation, if the district plans on having it in the high school gym.
To meet guidelines, Thogersen said attendance will have to be limited in some fashion.
The committee compared the possible situation for graduation to that of the wrestling Eastern Divisional that the high school hosted.
“You’re looking at, they had like 500 people in the gym, it seemed pretty empty. We’re pretty confident we can probably go up closer to 1,000 people, maybe a little more if we need to,” Thogersen said.
Nothing is set as of the meeting Monday, but Thogersen said that’s where the committee is at with graduation.
Job Openings
There are a handful of positions open in the district, but some of them are in the process of being filled. Overall, Sukut is optimistic that the district will be at full staff very soon.
These are the open positions that Sukut mentioned at the meeting: High school family and consumer sciences teacher, kindergarten teacher at West Side Elementary, Sidney Middle School music teacher, SMS principal, high school English teacher and special education teacher.
The kindergarten teacher and special education teacher positions have been or will be offered to candidates. Sidney High School principal Carl Dynneson is interviewing a candidate for the high school FCS position, and for the middle school position, Sukut said there are two in-house candidates being looked at, with that position being closed on March 15 and the interview process starting the week after.
There are also a few other positions that are open, but Sukut said they should be filled pretty soon. Specifically, in regards to aides, the district should be at full staff shortly.