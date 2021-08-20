As new students and returning students alike step back into the hallways of Sidney Public Schools buildings, so too will faculty and staff join them.
This school year, there are a lot of new staff joining SPS in many different positions, filling spots where help was needed in the district.
Knowing the new faces in the district is helpful for students, faculty and the community, so here are the new hires in the school district for the 2021-2022 school year.
The hires are broken down by their position and with what department they will be in, and they will also be categorized by which school they will be working at.
Central Elementary
There will be six new staff and faculty at Central Elementary this year.
Christine Tharp will be a third grade teacher, and Bailey Solberg will be a special education teacher.
Also joining Central will be Julie Batty as a secretary/aide, Sandra Goulette and Samantha Hoesel will be aides and Christina Quick will be a Title I aide.
West Side Elementary
Eight new faculty and staff will be joining the ranks at West Side Elementary.
Onalee Flynn will be joining as a counselor, and Kennedy Grubich and Susan Satra will be kindergarten teachers (K2).
Alexa Shipp will be a second grade teacher, and Katrina Wortman will be a music teacher.
Also joining West Side will be Jaci Byre as a custodian, Nicole Darlington will be an OT/PT aide and Cheyenne Kraft will be in the speech department.
Middle School
In the middle school, new staff include Melissa Damm in special education, Jacob Hook in band, Jamie LeMay will be a math teacher and Tawnie Tribby will be in the alternate education department.
Samantha Gangstad and Ashley Harris will be aides at the middle school, rounding out the new staff there.
High School
Jeanne Cline will be joining the special education staff at the high school, Christopher Gorman will be an english teacher, Jayd Rice will teach physical education/health and Cheyenne Ryan will teach family and consumer science.
Also among the new staff at the high school is Sally Hinkley, who will help with study hall.
Food Service
In the district, Linda Buckley and Lisa Harrel will be joining the food service staff. Jim Meissel Sr. will be a food delivery van driver/custodian, and Sue Sult will be a head cook/assistant food service director.
Transportation
Charles Cleis Jr., Frank DiFonzo and Mindy Pritzkau will be new route/activity drivers in the district.