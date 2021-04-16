The Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees held its latest meeting on Monday, April 12, one of the last few meetings during this school year.
A lot of things were discussed, but these are the things you need to know following the board’s meeting.
High School Gym
Discussion was held regarding changes to the high school gym floor, and three different options for what to have done were presented.
One option is pretty barebones, as superintendent Brent Sukut put it, and it would add Eagles logos to both sides of the floor. This option comes out to about $26,000, $27,000.
The second option does a little bit more, Sukut said; it has the Eagles logo in the middle of the court with the word Sidney on the ends, and there is some more color on the court, for example in the keys.
This second option would come out to about $30,000.
The third option for the court’s changes is the premium package, as Sukut put it.
Again, this option has some more color, with the Eagle in the middle of the court and the word “Eagles” on the ends, and it came to about $37,000.
The same company that provided these quotes for the gym is the same company that did the middle school gym floor, Sukut said.
Sukut also added that the high school gym’s volleyball standards need to be fixed, so when the gym floor is being stripped for the changes, the volleyball standards would also have to be fixed.
Sukut did say that if they wanted to get this project done, this year’s budget would be the one to do it on.
Sports coaches
The re-hiring of winter coaches was also discussed and acted on.
Guy Melby (wrestling), Dan Peters (girl’s basketball), Chad Quilling (boy’s basketball) and Gail Staffanson (speech, drama, debate) were all unanimously approved by the board to be re-hired for their respective activities.
The wrestling team won its 12th program state title this season, as well as its fourth straight, with more than 10 wrestlers either winning an individual title or placing in their weight class.
Girl’s basketball tied for second in the Northeast A division and had three players make the all-conference honors (Sophie Peters, Olivia Schoepp and Jenna Anderson). Boy’s basketball also had one player be named to all-conference honors (Jerome Entz) and has a young team with a lot of potential for growth.
The speech, drama and debate team had some state placers as well, and Wyatt Reid and Emma Cundiff were state champions. The team also hosted the state competition for Class A.