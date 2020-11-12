The Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 9, and here are the things you need to know that came out of the meeting.
Staffing
Superintendent Brent Sukut said that due to positive COVID-19 cases or quarantines, the staff situation is a little scary.
"We don't have very many (substitute teachers), even looking at what we potentially have out, in the district between teachers and parents, tomorrow (Nov. 10) we think we have the potential of having 16 staff members out that are impacted by it somehow, and we have a sub list of about 15 people," Sukut said.
He added that it will be tough, but if the district can get through the week, some the people impacted will be back the next week.
Driver's education vehicle
No decision was made to actually purchase a new car, but the board approved to allow the district to start looking at options for a new driver's education vehicle.
The district will look at bids for the best deal for a new vehicle, and Sukut said at that point ion the future, the board can look at the options available.
There are three driver's education vehicles: A 2012 Jeep with 78,000 miles, a 2012 Grand Caravan with 71,000 miles and a 2008 Grand Caravan with 122,000 miles.
The idea would be to update the 2008 Grand Caravan, since it is the oldest and has the most miles. Sukut added that Thomas Barnhart, the traffic education coordinator, said that there is a want for a car for the students to be able to practice with because they have not had that chance.
New Hires
The board announced new hires for three different positions.
Gregory Southern is a new high school custodian, Kay Trail will be a new part-time school nurse and Jeannine Williamson will be a high school special education aide.
There was also one resignation announced. Rebecca Webster resigned from her position as a food service cook.