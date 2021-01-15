The first Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting of the new year, on Jan. 11, covered some important topics to kick off the new semester.
Here are the things you need to know from the meeting so you are caught up with what is happening in the district.
Face masksOne of the first things Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced regarding the COVID-19 pandemic was that he would rescind the mask mandate in the state, after more vulnerable people received the vaccine.
The board discussed how this could affect the district’s own mask directives, and as of right now, there are no changes to the district’s mask requirements.
Superintendent Brent Sukut added that he doesn’t see any changes happening in the near future either, but once March and especially April come around, there could be some changes, he added.
For now though, the mask requirements in the district are not changed.
On top of that, Sukut said that with the previous vaccine plan, educators were considered essential workers and were set to get the vaccine fairly soon.
Sukut said, though, that with Gianforte’s vaccine plan, educators are now considered part of the general population and will have to wait longer for vaccines.
COVID Relief FundSukut said that the state was given a large amount for the second semester, and Sidney elementary will receive $479,740, and the high school will receive $109,292 in COVID relief funds.
This means that the district will be covered, no matter what, with the Chromebooks that it purchased.
Sukut said that the last time he talked with the vendor, the Chromebooks were going to come in either in late January or early February. If the Chromebooks come in January, Sukut said there is a good chance the district can use money from the last round of relief and money from this round of relief.
If the Chromebooks don’t come in January, Sukut said there is this round of relief money to cover them anyway, so they should be taken care of regardless.
The deadline to use the last round of relief funding is Jan. 25.
Other ActionsThe board approved a recommendation to extend COVID leave time for classified staff.
Currently, staff have 80 hours of COVID leave time, and the action will extend COVID leave for staff who have not exhausted those hours already.
Sukut said he felt that doing this is only right since the staff are such a vital part of keeping things going during this time.
The board also approved the re-hiring of fall sports coaches.
Roger Merritt (football), Jill Stanek (volleyball), Justin Collins (cross country) and Ben Berg (golf) all underwent evaluations and were approved by the board to be re-hired to their posts, pending background checks.