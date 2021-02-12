The Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees conducted its second meeting of the semester on Monday, Feb. 8, and the board covered a lot of different topics in its discussion.
Here are the three things that the board discussed that you need to know going forward.
Activity Bus
The board unanimously voted to purchase a Bluebird bus to use as a student activity bus.
At a previous board meeting, it was approved by the board that the district could look into getting a new activity bus.
The specifics of the options available were discussed and the district was going to see what the prices were for the options.
The topic was discussed again at this board meeting, with new details to help further the discussion.
A current activity bus that the district has is a 2007 model and has approximately 264,000 miles on it.
Superintendent Brent Sukut said this bus is the next logical bus to replace in the district’s rotation.
Sukut said the district did get some formal quotes on the options for busses. For the Bluebird bus that the district purchased, the quote was $197,500.
The district also got a quote from a different company for three different busses: One is a 2019 bus at $460,000, another one is also a 2019 model at 488,000 and a third bus is a 2020 model for $500,000.
Between the different busses, Sukut said they have the same engine, transmission, capacity and other specs, adding that for himself, he thinks the board is at the point where they could make a decision.
Sukut added that there is the potential for up to $27,000 available, in the purchase of the Bluebird bus, for a trade-in with the bus the district is looking to replace. That trade-in value depends on how the dealer assesses the district’s 2007 bus.
Sukut mentioned that there is interest in the community to purchase the bus as well.
The board agreed to start a bidding process to gauge community interest and try to help any local groups who could benefit from the 2007 bus.
Driver Education Vehicle
The board unanimously voted to approve the purchase of a Chevy Trailblazer from Gem City motors.
Getting knew driver’s education vehicles has also been a topic the board has been talking about for multiple meetings now, and the process of getting new vehicles took the next step at the meeting.
Sukut said the district got all its bids in from local vendors for new cars. One bid from Action Auto is for a new Dodge Charger, which came in at $26,788. The second from Action Auto was a Jeep Cherokee at $25,520, and the third from Action Auto was a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo at $29,973.
A fourth from Action Auto was a Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited at $37,938.
Gem City Motors had a bid for the Chevy Trailblazer at $22,800 and a Chevy Equinox at $26,690.
There were also a couple bids for Ford vehicles that came in around the $30,000-plus range.
All vehicles are new models.
New Hires
There were only two new hires within the district.
Onalee Flynn will be the new guidance counselor at West Side Elementary, starting in the 2021-2022 school year, and Kennedy Grubich will be a kindergarten (K2) teacher at West Side starting in the 2021-2022 school year.
Also starting in the 2021-2022 school year, Shelby Topp will be transferring from West Side kindergarten to West Side first grade.
There were also some resignations announced at the meeting.
Sheridan Cotrell is resigning from her position as a speech/language pathologist, effective at the end of the school year.
Jane Nicolaus is resigning as a West Side speech aide, effective at the end of the school year, and Janet Spracklin is resigning as a Central Elementary School music teacher, effective at the end of the school year.
Autumn Jorstad is also resigning from her position as a Central School Title I aide.