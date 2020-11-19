Students in the Sidney Public Schools district have some good news about their school lunches.
Sidney Public Schools has been able to procure funds to provide free meals to every student beginning October 2020 through the remainder of the 20-21 school year only, according to a post by the district.
This includes both breakfast and lunch, it does not include snack milk, extra milk, a la carte items or extra meals.
Eligible meal charges from October 1st to November 12th are being refunded to all lunch accounts as an adjustment. All eligible breakfast/lunch meal charges to the end of the 20-21 school year will be free.
Any family may request a refund of their positive lunch balance. Contact your school secretary for assistance with this process. Checks are cut weekly and will be remitted to you as soon as possible.
Any remaining balance will remain on your lunch account or you may request it be applied to any other outstanding school related fees.
People are asked to contact their school secretary if they have any questions.