The end of the school year is nearly here, but there is one big important thing happening that will affect the district for a few years to come.
On top of that, there is a great opportunity for basketball players in the area this summer to get more experience and grab some more skills and knowledge as well.
Here are a few things you need to know that have recently been announced.
School Election
On Tuesday, May 4, the Annual School Election within Sidney Public Schools will be held, filling some Board of Trustee positions.
An announcement was posted on the Sidney Eagles Facebook page, sharing all the relevant information for the election.
Four people, Kelly Day, Joshua McGahan, Kenneth Redman and Craig Steinbeisser have each filed for the positions, and through the election, two of the positions will be filled with three-year terms attached.
Polls for the election will open from noon on Tuesday until 8 p.m. The polling place is the SPS Administration Office, located at 101 South Central Ave.
A qualified registered elector who cannot go to the polls on Election Day (Tuesday) can request an Application for Absentee Voter’s from the school district clerk located at the SPS Administration Office, according to the Facebook post.
The administration office will also serve as the designated place to drop off absentee ballots, which can be dropped off between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday, or between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
If anyone missed the regular registration deadline (30 days prior to the election), they can still register to vote. You can register at the Richland County Clerk and Recorders Office, on the third floor of the Richland County Courthouse, up until noon the day before the election (Monday, May 3).
Upon presentation of the certificate from the Clerk and Recorders Office at the SPS Administration Office, a late registrant may obtain a ballot.
Basketball Camp
Any basketball-lovers in the area will have a great chance to get some experience and grow with the sport this summer, as Coach D’s Hi-Line Hoop Camp and Skills Clinic is coming to Sidney.
The camp will be held on June 10 and June 11, and it will be held at Sidney High School.
The camp will cater to youth and high school students alike, so different ages can get the experience from the camp.
Coach Bill Dreikosen (Coach D) leads the camp, and he has been the head coach of the men’s basketball program at Rocky Mountain College in Billings since 2000.
His camp will also be making stops at Plentywood, Glasgow and Saco this summer.