SQUAW GAP SCHOOLHOUSE-TODAY

The original Squaw Gap Schoolhouse still stands today

 Jimmy Emersen

The U.S. Dept. of Interior announced Thursday that a vote by the Board on Geographic Names approved the new name of Homesteader's Gap for what was previously Squaw Gap in western North Dakota, east of Sidney.

In an effort the began in Nov. 2021 by the Dept. of Interior with an order signed by Secretary Deb Haaland, the small, unincorporated, populated area south of Williston was deemed to have an offensive name due to containing the word "squaw." This area joined approximately 650 locations that were under the same scrutiny.



