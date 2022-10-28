Squaw Gap
Marcus Cardarelli | Sidney Herald

An effort that began in November of 2021 by the Department of Interior with an order signed by Secretary Deb Haaland will make the name of a small unincorporated, populated area south of Williston known as Squaw Gap disappear and be known by another name.

Order No. 3405, as it is officially called, directed the creation of a Federal Advisory Committee to address derogatory geographic names.



