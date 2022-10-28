An effort that began in November of 2021 by the Department of Interior with an order signed by Secretary Deb Haaland will make the name of a small unincorporated, populated area south of Williston known as Squaw Gap disappear and be known by another name.
Order No. 3405, as it is officially called, directed the creation of a Federal Advisory Committee to address derogatory geographic names.
Fast forward to August 25, 2022 when a letter from the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) sent a letter to McKenzie County Board Chair Howdy Lawlar stating that a proposal had been submitted to BGN to “change the name of a community in McKenzie County…This request involves the name of Sq___ Gap, a community 50 miles southwest of Watford City. The proposed replacement name is Sun Dance.”
In response, in a meeting in late September, at the multi-purpose center in Squaw Gap that was attended by around 50 people, it was decided that after coming up with variations of the original name, that most approved of the name “Homesteader’s Gap.”
Lawler told the Herald that he hoped the proposed name would be approved.
“We met as a board and they asked for our input and so we reached out to the citizens of the area and they submitted some names and then we submitted it to them (BGN), that’s all the say we really had in it,” Lawler explained. “It’s going to come down from the hierarchies way above us to make a final decision. They (the residents) don’t want it changed. They want it where it is. I feel bad for them, I do. The name that we submitted, I hope they take that into consideration because that came from the residents that live down there.”
Ron Whited, a representative of the Squaw Gap Community and lifelong resident, addressed commissioners at the Oct. 5 regular meeting and reported to the board about the meeting with the residents. He informed commissioners that they recommended rejecting the proposed name of Sun Dance and informed them that the community had elected the name of Homesteader’s Gap.
“It’s a done deal. The Secretary of the Interior is a Native American lady and apparently thinks that Squaw Gap is a bad name. It was never named that to offend any Native American people. It was a rock formation. As you left Squaw Gap you went about a little over a mile and there was a rock there,” Whited said.
Whited’s great-grandson still attends the school in a preschool program. Whited’s grandaughter-in-law also teaches at the school, so the family has very deep roots and involvement with the Squaw Gap two-room schoolhouse that stands to this day. Whited himself taught in the school from 1966-68.
“My grandfather rode a train from Wisconsin to Beach, North Dakota and walked to Squaw Gap and drove a stake in the ground. Just down the road from Squaw Gap, a quarter mile this way, was where I started 77 years ago,” Whited said.
Whited is speaking of his grandfather, Axel Larson. Whited said that after he drove the stake in the ground he went back to Beach and eventually on to Wisconsin to pack up his family and bring them back to Squaw Gap. Whited said Larson donated the land for the multi-purpose center and then homesteaders across the roads donated the land for the school.
A former resident and student who attended the two-room schoolhouse, Chelsey Brevik Metcalf expressed her frustrations in a letter to the McKenzie County Commissioners.
“The Squaw Gap community is a large part of my family history, current life, and my youth. If you were to look back at the Squaw Gap school registry, my brother and I were a part of the last few students who attended the school, along with Horse Creek. I take great pride in knowing I attended one of the last few two room school houses, similar to how my father grew up in Trotters and furthermore, by my grandfather. My grandfather homesteaded with my great grandparents in the area. My grandparents continue in the old town of Skaar that is now their entire ranch… Changing the name of Squaw Gap would be no different than changing the name of Trotters, Skaar, and Horse Creek that are its surrounding areas,” Metcalf wrote.
Metcalf further stated in her email that the ones who want the name changed have never had anything to do with Squaw Gap.
“It is absurd that a historical landmark on the Montana/North Dakota border would be altered to please those who have a poor opinion about the name by those who likely have never been a part of the community or history of it. I firmly deny any change, and recommend leaving the name of Squaw Gap while promoting the preservation of its history that North Dakotans take such pride in having. Changing the name would not be changing the name of one or two buildings. It would be altering the heart of a community with dedicated farmers, ranchers, teachers, nurses, and many others who demonstrate the best of communal support and love of the land; the same as any native tribe would be,” wrote Metcalf.
Commissioner Joel Brown said that the current name change is a stressful event for the community and also stated that no one at the local government level fully understands the current focus on the name change. Brown acknowledged the deep historical affinity between geographical identities and the people who have lived there for generations within those areas. Brown also stated that officials within the local government felt as if their hands were tied with the whole situation.
Kathy Skarda, Vice Chair of the County Board said it is her duty to honor what the residents want.
“I follow the community’s lead. I represent the community and the people in McKenzie County. A lot of people might have feelings for or against, but I represent the community,” Skarda said.
Skarda said the timeline that she had heard for hearing back on a final decision on the name Homesteaders Gap would probably be mid-January.
“That is my understanding of the process. It’s up to the government, the Department of the Interior,” she said.
The incredible history of the area speaks for itself.
In 1908, homesteaders settled in the region known as Squaw Gap, North Dakota. The area had been opened up by the federal government with pressure from the railroads. Life for the most part was difficult. Most of the original homesteaders had left after thirty or so years.
The land is best suited to rearing livestock, and those families that survived were cattle people. The remoteness of the territory and inclement weather made rural life difficult.
Change was also slow to arrive. The U.S. Post Office first arrived in 1912, and the mail went only three times per week. For a time, mail was delivered by a twelve year old boy. By 1955, however, the postal service had closed its doors in Skaar.
However, despite the migration of the early homesteaders, big cattle drives still took place throughout the 1930s. The general merchandise store was the one-stop-shop, a sort of forerunner to the hypermarket of today. Almost everything a rancher needed for daily life could be found in Clement’s Store.
Electificiation of the region occurred only in 1947, when the Rural Electrification Association (REA) connected homes within the Homesteader Gap area to the electric grid. The following year, in 1948, residents within the region began a twenty-three year journey to have telephones installed in their homes. Most of the 93 families in the area had telephonic services by December 1971.
Andrew H. Malcolm, for the New York Times, reported that the advent of the telephone to the area was “on par with Pearl Harbor.” This is certainly hyperbole. But the phone was a marked improvement for many aspects of daily life in the area. Most importantly was its time-savings aspect.
The novelty of the phone also made it horribly expensive. Every call was considered long-distance.
So for now until January, the small area that encompasses Squaw Gap will remain, and with final approval from the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to change the name to Homesteaders Gap, but to some residents it will always be Squaw Gap.