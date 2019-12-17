Were you one of those people who stood in line for hot pizza or the mouthwatering bratwurst at the county fair? If so, St. Matthew’s Youth Group fundraiser 2020 has a treat for you, Redneck Brats (sausages) and homemade pizzas! The Redneck brats are the same ones that are sold during the fair at the Main Link Booth.
There will be five flavors to choose from: Cheddar Dawg, German Sausage, Polish Sausage, Andouille Sausage or Prairie Fire Sausage. For only $48 you will receive an 8-pound case with three packs of sausages for a total of 24 links per case.
Homemade 12-inch pizzas are priced at $10 each and available in cheese, pepperoni or Canadian bacon. Pizzas will be made fresh and sealed ready for cooking or freezing. Orders and payment are due by Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Matthew Parish Center Office.
Orders will be ready to pick up on Feb. 2, 2020, Superbowl Sunday, between 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the St. Matthew’s Parish Center located at 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney. Make all payments out to St. Matthew’s Youth. Please place an order with a youth member or call Mary Quiroz at 433-2510.