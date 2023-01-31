Sidney hosts State A tourney
For the first time since 1993, Sidney hosted the State A competition for Speech, Drama and Debate last weekend. The two-day event was full of excitement with Sidney placing third in the state and yielding a state champion in Dramatic Solo. 

Emma Cundiff - Speech

Emma Cundiff after earning her State Championship medal in Dramatic Solo

Emma Cundiff finished earning the State Champion title in Dramatic Solo. 

Coaches

Drama coach Christy Pierce , Debate coach Hunter Gordon and Speech coach Gail Staffanson


