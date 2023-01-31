For the first time since 1993, Sidney hosted the State A competition for Speech, Drama and Debate last weekend. The two-day event was full of excitement with Sidney placing third in the state and yielding a state champion in Dramatic Solo.
Emma Cundiff finished earning the State Champion title in Dramatic Solo.
Also placing were:
Humorous Solo: Cedar Hovde (3rd), Jayce Morgan (4th)
Pantomime: Emma Pust (5th), Kylie Burnison (8th)
Dramatic Theatre: Brooke Marie Watson & Whisper Enriquez (7th)
Original Oratory: Colten Dahl (8th)
"What makes it special for it to be in Sidney? The fact that we don't have to travel and the competitors can sleep in their own beds is huge. Traveling is amazing and a great experience, but not traveling and being at home is also good," Drama coach Christy Pierce said.
In 2021, Sidney was set to host State but COVID-19 hit, deterring the plans. State was held virtually that year, and though it wasn't ideal, it did allow for students to continue competing.
23 schools travelled to Sidney from across Montana, and it took nearly 400 volunteers to pull off the event, according to Pierce. Due to the sheer size of the event, the competition was split into two venues - Sidney High School and Sidney Middle School. Past students who competed for Sidney came back to volunteer and judge.
"Those volunteers are the most important part of our competition," Pierce said.