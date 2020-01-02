With the new year comes new resolutions. Certified fitness trainer Kennedi Wyman at Anytime Fitness gives insight and tips on how to stay on track with health and fitness related goals.
How long have you been a trainer in Sidney?
Just a little over 1 year.
What's the number one setback you've seen for people attempting to make a gym routine a habit?
The number one setback I see is people are in such a rush to get in shape... it’s honestly a lifestyle change, so I see a lot of people over doing it, and that will eventually cause a burnout or even an injury.
For people making New Year's Resolutions to get in shape, what advice do you have?
My best advice is make the goals small and achievable, little goals add up... and when you accomplish one goal the more momentum you gain and it is easier to stay on track when you see goals being met.
When you first started working out, was the gym an intimidating place?
I was terrified of working out in a real gym. I started working out in a friend's garage then eventually switched to a real gym. I was terrified at first but you slowly gain confidence then it became my second home.
How can people overcome their fear of working out in public?
The best way to get over that fear is to just have the mindset that everyone is there to better themselves.
What is a reasonable fitness goal for most people?
For starting out, I would say just getting into the gym at least 3 times a week...whether it’s to be on the elliptical for 30 minutes or the stationary bike for 30 mins.
If someone doesn't know how to start working toward achieving a fitness goal, where should they begin?
Don’t be afraid to ask for help. All our staff at Anytime Fitness are educated and ready to answer any question you may have. Our job is to make sure you have all the tools to be successful in your fitness journey.
What's your favorite part about helping people get fit?
My favorite part is seeing their confidence grow in each and every one of my clients... to be a part of that is really amazing.
Any other advice for beginners?
The most important advice I can give is to always ask for help. Come up and try a class with me, try stepping out of your comfort zone! Our members welcome everyone with open arms. You could even gain a friend out of it!
If you could change one thing about people's attitudes toward health and fitness, what would it be?
I would change the idea that if you go to the gym it only means your shallow and care only about your appearance. Because of this stigma people see it as more of a negative thing. When in all reality a good majority of the people I know, and myself included, workout for pure mental health benefits. It is a great way to end a stressful day of work.