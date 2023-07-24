featured Still active after 102 years By Greg Hitchcock I The Sidney Herald Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ruth Iversen at home in Sidney. Greg Hitchcock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a home tucked away off of route 128 in Sidney lives a woman who mows her own lawn, cooks her own meals, and cleans her own house.Ruth Iversen, age 102, said the key to life is to be active in the community and to have a network of friends to depend on for comfort and joy.Dependent on a cane to walk nowadays, Iversen said she still keeps busy.“Every year, a group of us gets together to make a seed picture for the Richland County Fair. It is made out of lentils, grain, and eggshells found in the community,” she said.She said she has gone to the fair for many years and completely enjoys her time there.“I appreciate the 4-H kids. They work hard and they warm your heart,” Iversen said.After attending high school in Wisconsin, Iversen moved to Sidney with her late husband Iver in 1946 after spending time as a teacher teaching English in Flint, Mich. and on a reservation in Oklahoma. She was married to him for 59 years, she said, spending their lives together in the same house they moved to in 1946.A farmer’s wife, Iversen, helped around the farm driving farm equipment.“I am blessed to have four children,” Iversen said. One of her sons lives close by who checks in on her daily.“I was in my 80s when I learned my first computer. I learned how to play the piano in my 70s,” she said.Today, Iversen is reading a large 800-page book on the history of India.Church is where she said she finds solace being a member of Pella Lutheran church in Sidney where she quilts every Tuesday.“We made 250 quilts last year,” Iversen said.She said she is interested in hospitals and had served on hospital boards for many years. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agriculture Load comments Most Popular Still active after 102 years Sidney officials talk shop, discuss future of city Franzen wins world champion rodeo competition Richland County Sports Complex has new home Sunset Fest brings in crowd despite heat Athlete of the Week Braden Harris Bozeman man charged with interfering with flight crew, abusive sexual contact on aircraft Sunset Fest to feature artists and entertainment Pools offer a means to get out the heat Old Timers Festival and Reunion a home run Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection