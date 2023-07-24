Ruth Iversen

Ruth Iversen at home in Sidney.

 Greg Hitchcock

In a home tucked away off of route 128 in Sidney lives a woman who mows her own lawn, cooks her own meals, and cleans her own house.

Ruth Iversen, age 102, said the key to life is to be active in the community and to have a network of friends to depend on for comfort and joy.



