Widespread severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening throughout the area including possibly Richland County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Glasgow has issued a "Severe Weather" warning forecast for eastern Montana this evening.

Widespread severe storms are expected throughout the area including Richland County. The NWS issued a "high confidence" alert to all of northeast Montana for this afternoon and evening.

"Widespread severe storms are forming a north/south oriented squall line with gusts greater than 70 mph and hail greater than 2 inches in diameter," the NWS reported.

Forecast Details

• A squall line will likely enter Phillips and Petroleum counties around 4 to 5 p.m. (MDT) and trek eastward across roughly a county every 1 to 2 hours.

• The main line should exit the Montana stateline for the Dakotas around 11 p.m. to midnight.

• Damaging winds of 70–80 mph will be the primary threat, with the squall line along with large hail.

For all of eastern Montana, the NWS issued a moderate-confidence warning for the possibility of isolated storms.

"If these storms do occur ahead of the line they will likely contain large hail, damaging winds and the possibility of a tornado or two," the NWS in Glasgow reported.

In addition, there is a low-confidence warning for possible flooding in parts of eastern Montana.

"The storms will likely be moving fast enough to not cause widespread flooding," the NWS reported. "However up to 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible as they pass over."

